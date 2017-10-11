Dine Out for the Cure this Thursday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dine Out for the Cure this Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dine Out for the Cure is a great excuse to go out to eat and it's being held for the fifth time this Thursday. 

Each participating restaurant will donate 10 to 25 percent of their sales to support breast health education, breast cancer research, free mammograms, transportation, financial assistance and more. 

Donovan's Steak and Chop House executive chef Fernando Mackenzie and President and CEO of Susan G. Komen San Diego Shaina Gross stopped by Morning Extra with a tasty preview of the event.   

For a list of participating locations throughout San Diego County click here

