Classic prime time soap 'Dynasty' gets modern makeover

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The catfights are back along with the Carringtons and the Colbys in The CW's revival of "Dynasty."

The new version of the 1980's classic has a familiar cast of characters, with a modern-day twist.

News 8's Marcella Lee recently sat down with Grant Show, of Melrose Place fame and Nathalie Kelley to talk about the reboot, and the push to showcase a more inclusive and diverse cast.

When asked what she hopes to bring to a new audience and fans of the first "Dynasty" show, Nathalie Kelly said:

"Well I think all the fans will be relieved to know that we're preserving the integrity of all these main characters. Our motivation and desires are all the same, but they're just packaged a little differently."

Kelley takes on the role of Cristal Carrington wife of oil tycoon Blake Carrington played by Grant Show.

"This Blake is my Blake, and I couldn't possibly attempt to do what John Forsythe did so wonderfully, but the essence of the character is the same," said Show. "He's still ruthless and ruthlessly defends his family and his dynasty and his corporation."

With a much different look than the original cast, the new "Dynasty" is full of diversity

"Crystal is Latina, Sammy Joe is a boy [and] Jeff Colby is African American," said Kelley. "It's exciting to be able to reflect more what America really looks like and acts like."

Just like old times, the women come out scratching, but today's fashionistas are clawing their way to the top of the corporate ladder.

"The show is juicy in that sense," said Kelley. "The rivalries go far beyond just hair pulling."

What does it feel like to be part of a progressive show, representative of life in this day and age?

"It is all those things, but let's not forget it's fun!" said Show.

Kelley added: "I mean, we talk about solar, and fracking, and sexuality and immigration, but it's wrapped in this fun, entertaining package."

The new "Dynasty" is set in Atlanta, while the original was set in Denver though it's here that Grant Show wants to one day call home.

"I love San Diego," he said. "I want to buy a house in Solana Beach."

