East Village: Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 65-year-old man suspected of killing a woman during a hit and run in the East Village neighborhood has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Police nabbed Mark Buckles on Oct. 6, four days after he allegedly dragged a 46-year-old woman with his red Ford Escape. Police said Buckles -- for an unknown reason -- accelerated and fled northbound on 15th Street, near Island Avenue. The woman is believed to have been talking to Buckles when he stopped his vehicle on the roadway.

During the hit and run, the woman fell and struck her head. She died at a local hospital a day later from those injuries. Authorities have not yet identified her.

Buckles has been booked into county jail and faces felony charges for hit and run and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The red Ford Escape believed to be involved in the collision has been located as well.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000, or the anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.