'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins on How She Balances It All - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins on How She Balances It All: 'They Should be Asking Everyone That'

Updated: Oct 11, 2017 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.