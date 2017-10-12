Fully engulfed pickup truck explodes in Southcrest

Containment of the 9,217-acre Canyon Fire 2 in the Anaheim area increased to 60 percent Wednesday-- with full containment expected Saturday -- as evacuation orders were lifted and schools were scheduled to reopen.
Parents and students on Wednesday packed the Chula Vista Elementary School District board meeting to demand answers about the sudden reassignment of a popular principal.
State legislation meant to reform the San Diego Association of Governments, the troubled regional planning agency, was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown Wednesday.
In its latest momentous policy shift, the Boy Scouts of America will admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and establish a new program for older girls based on the Boy Scout curriculum that enables them to aspire to the coveted Eagle Scout rank.
A 65-year-old man suspected of killing a woman during a hit and run in the East Village neighborhood has been arrested, police said Wednesday.
Several weeks ago crews began working on eight border wall prototypes. On Wednesday, News 8 got an up close look at five of them. News 8's Angie Lee spoke with a local contractor about the pros and cons of each design.
Northern California is known for its famous wine country, as a result of the fires some of the top wineries in the region have been destroyed. News 8's Shawn Styles shows us how this may affect the price of your favorite bottle of wine.