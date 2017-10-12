Fully engulfed pickup truck explodes in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A truck goes up in flames and explodes near a Southcrest apartment complex.



It happened early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of South 38th Street.



Residents were told to stay back as crews worked fast to put out the fire. No one was hurt, authorities said.



A neighbor told CBS News 8 that it's the second time this has happened this year.



An arson team is investigating.