Kate Beckinsale Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her as a Teenager

Kate Beckinsale is the latest actress to allege that Harvey Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Demi Lovato is focusing on No. 1! The 25-year-old pop star sat down with ET’s Keltie Knight during her press tour for her new YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, dishing on everything from her sobriety to her love life.
It’s safe to say, Charlie Puth may never go on The Late Late Show again. The 25-year-old “Attention” singer participated in a group game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” alongside side Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Michelle Dockery and host James Corden.
Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy made a stylish pair when they stepped out for the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's in New York City on Wednesday night.
Jennifer Lawrence wore a gown fit for a bride – no, really. The 27-year-old Oscar winner attended the premiere of the documentary Faces, Places at the Pacific Design Center in Hollywood on Wednesday wearing a white L.Wells Bridal gown.
James Van Der Beek took to Twitter late Wednesday to express his opinions on the recent scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and also shared his own experience of sexual assault.