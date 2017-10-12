Father of Baby Found Dead Under a Log in Wooded Area Is Charged With Her Murder

The father of a Georgia baby who was found dead under a log in the woods has been charged with murder.
An 18-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he broke into his neighbor’s home, tied her up and raped her at knifepoint, according to authorities.
A family checking their home security camera from 50 miles away saw firefighters desperately trying to kick in the front door of their house — which was going up in flames.
First daughter Ivanka Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were photographed on what looked like a cozy dinner date.
A Florida man who's accused of drowning his own daughter allegedly called his wife at the office to tell her what he'd done.
A skilled mountain climber killed himself on Sunday, just one day after his girlfriend died in an avalanche in Montana came crashing down as the pair skied together.
An Indiana couple on vacation was stunned to find a hidden camera above their bed in an Airbnb they rented in Florida, police said.
Californians in the state's picturesque wine country are arriving home to find only smoldering rubble in the wake of continued wildfires that have destroyed some 2,000 dwellings and businesses.
A baby girl who was found stuffed in a bag in the Georgia woods this week died of blunt force trauma to the head, officials have revealed.