Father of Baby Found Dead Under a Log in Wooded Area Is Charged - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Father of Baby Found Dead Under a Log in Wooded Area Is Charged With Her Murder

Updated: Oct 12, 2017 7:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.