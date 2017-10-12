Bring on the boo! with Halloween crafts

(NEWS 8) - Mummies, pumpkins, creepy bugs, you name it!

Michael's is helping you craft the perfect Halloween get together with spooky craft projects that are fun for the entire family.

Shenna Fulcher, a Michael's Master Crafter, joined the Morning Extra on Thursday to teach News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers how to make some fun holiday decorations using the basics, like stickers, stencils and mason jars.

If you want to have some fun with your kids and not make a mess in your own home, the craft superstore is putting on a slime-making class on Saturday, October 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at your area location. Find more information on all of the classes available at Michael's here.