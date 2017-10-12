Rose McGowan Says Twitter Has Suspended Her Account Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Social Media Site Responds

You’ve heard of celebrity trainers like Harley Pasternak, Jillian Michaels and Gunnar Peterson, but what about a celebrity nutritionist?
Chester Bennington had such a joyful disposition when he drove around with Linkin Park and comedian Ken Jeong.
Rose McGowan says she’s been silenced. The 44-year-old actress, who has been outspoken on social media over the past week following the release of a New York Times expose accusing famed producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual harassment and abuse. But late Wednesday night, McGowan t...
When Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for season three on Friday, there will be a lot more revenge -- but also a whole lot more Scott Michael Foster.
The 32-year-old actor was bumped up to a series regular this season, which means we'll be seeing more of what makes his character, Nathaniel Plimp...