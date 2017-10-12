Seeing red at the HIV/AIDS Fashion Show

(NEWS 8) - This weekends HIV/AIDS fashion show will have you seeing red from head to toe.

Designer Oseas Villatoro is showcasing his all-red line while bringing awareness to AIDS and HIV prevention. The looks are red from head to toe. Literally. Red shoes, red pants an red tops with a red mesh mask to finish the look. The mask, Villatoro said, is a reminder that HIV can affect everyone, no matter their gender, sexual orientation or lifestyle.

You can get a better view of all of Villatoro's red looks at the free fashion show on Saturday at Urban MO's in Hillcrest at 6 p.m.