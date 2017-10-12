Police investigating possible threat at Grossmont High, students - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigating possible threat at Grossmont High, students safe

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - The El Cajon Police Department is investigating a possible threat to Grossmont High School.

According to Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin, the school was under 'Secure Campus" protocol -- staff locked their doors but instruction continued -- due to police activity just before 9 a.m.

Martin said that students were safe in their classrooms and that no students were directly threatened, according to ECPD. U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel are also on scene providing K-9 support to police.

Santana High School in Santee was in Secure Campus protocol on Wednesday due to police activity in the community unrelated to the school.

