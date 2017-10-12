Secure Campus lifted at Grossmont High after ECPD investigation

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - A Secure Campus order at Grossmont High School has been lifted following an El Cajon Police Department investigation into a possible threat.

Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin tweeted just before noon that ECPD was unable to substantiate any threat at the school.

.@elcajonpolice has lifted the Secure Campus & was unable to substantiate any threat to students, who will have lunch now & resume classes. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 12, 2017

Martin tweeted that the school was under Secure Campus protocol -- staff locked their doors but instruction continued -- due to police activity just before 9 a.m.

.@GHSASB is in Secure Campus (doors locked w/instruction continuing) due to a police-related activity. Students are safe in classrooms. — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 12, 2017

Martin said that students were safe in their classrooms and that no students were directly threatened, according to ECPD. U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel are also on scene providing K-9 support to police.

Santana High School in Santee was in Secure Campus protocol on Wednesday due to police activity in the community unrelated to the school.