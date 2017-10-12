Secure Campus lifted at Grossmont High after ECPD investigation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Secure Campus lifted at Grossmont High after ECPD investigation

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - A Secure Campus order at Grossmont High School has been lifted following an El Cajon Police Department investigation into a possible threat.

Grossmont Union High School District spokeswoman Catherine Martin tweeted just before noon that ECPD was unable to substantiate any threat at the school.

Martin tweeted that the school was under Secure Campus protocol -- staff locked their doors but instruction continued -- due to police activity just before 9 a.m.

Martin said that students were safe in their classrooms and that no students were directly threatened, according to ECPD. U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel are also on scene providing K-9 support to police.

Santana High School in Santee was in Secure Campus protocol on Wednesday due to police activity in the community unrelated to the school.

