Patrick Bolton on His 'Survivor' Regrets and Why Slamming His Tribe of 'Liars' Isn't One of Them (Exclusive)

(Note: This interview was conducted on Sept. 7, 2017, prior to allegations that Nelly sexually assaulted a woman on his tour bus in Des Moines, Washington. He was arrested and released without charges filed. His lawyer tells ET that the allegations are "completely fabricated." Nelly has also...
Police in the U.K. are now investigating a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein, as a source tells ET Weinstein's team is still undecided about where he will go for treatment.
Six years after Friday Night Lights went off the air, Zach Gilford still fields questions about the beloved small-town football drama -- and he’s totally cool with it.
Great News, NBC’s sophomore comedy created by Tracey Wigfield, tackles sexual harassment in the workplace. The episode, airing Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET, arrives in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein made in The New York Times and The New Yorker.
Ryan Gosling is standing behind the multiple women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.
It’s been 22 years since the death of Selena Quintanilla, a Tejano music singer who captured America’s heart in the early ‘90s with songs like “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You.”