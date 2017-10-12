Community coalition calls for emergency action plan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Community coalition calls for emergency action plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Democratic elected and labor officials are calling for San Diego County to redirect government funding to fight homelessness and hepatitis A.  

The death toll from the San Diego region's hepatitis A outbreak has grown to 18, county health officials reported Tuesday.

Local leaders held a press conference on Thursday and suggested that the county to spend $150 million previously pledged toward a Chargers football stadium on steps to combat homelessness and the hepatitis A outbreak. 

Candidate for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher released a detailed plan on Thursday for heightened county action and investment to tackle San Diego's homeless crisis. 

