Community coalition calls for emergency action plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Democratic elected and labor officials are calling for San Diego County to redirect government funding to fight homelessness and hepatitis A.

The death toll from the San Diego region's hepatitis A outbreak has grown to 18, county health officials reported Tuesday.

Local leaders held a press conference on Thursday and suggested that the county to spend $150 million previously pledged toward a Chargers football stadium on steps to combat homelessness and the hepatitis A outbreak.

Candidate for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher released a detailed plan on Thursday for heightened county action and investment to tackle San Diego's homeless crisis.

The status quo is failing-today we stood unified & demanded SD County step up and take action to address #HepA, homeless and housing crisis! pic.twitter.com/FlP3pX2y0O — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) October 12, 2017

