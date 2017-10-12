Local students and veterans to protest Trump's new orders on hea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local students and veterans to protest Trump's new orders on health care

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — UC San Diego students and local veterans are standing up against the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle Obamacare. 

A protest is planned for 2 p.m on Thursday near the Veterans Affairs Hospital.  

The reaction comes after the president signed an executive order overhauling certain rules in the Affordable Care Act. 

"With these actions, we are moving toward lower costs and more options in the health care market," President Trump said before signing his directive in the Oval Office. Trump said he will continue to pressure Congress to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

News 8's Shannon Handy reports with what's ahead on Thursday afternoon. 

