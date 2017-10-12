Police ask for help finding suspects involved in throwing rocks at trolley cars

The U.S. Border Patrol is considering another type of surveillance balloon that can be quickly moved to spot illegal activity, part of an effort to see if more eyes in the sky translate to fewer illegal crossings.
Containment of the 9,217-acre Canyon Fire 2 in the Anaheim area increased to 60 percent Wednesday-- with full containment expected Saturday -- as evacuation orders were lifted and schools were scheduled to reopen.
The upcoming film "Only The Brave' tells the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a wildfire specialist crew within the Prescott Fire Department in Arizona that lost 19 of its 20 members fighting the Yarnell Fire in the summer of 2013.
Police Thursday asked for help finding the people involved in throwing large rocks at moving trolley cars at various locations from downtown San Diego through La Mesa.
UC San Diego students and local veterans are standing up against the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle Obamacare.
A Secure Campus order at Grossmont High School has been lifted following an El Cajon Police Department investigation into a possible threat.
The Sweetwater Union High School District was presented with an $8 million Department of Defense grant Thursday to implement a national math and science initiative at 10 high schools that have children of military personnel in their student bodies.
Democratic elected and labor officials are calling for San Diego County to redirect government funding to fight homelessness and hepatitis A.
Some men will be walking around with sore feet this weekend. Saturday marks the 10th annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to fight domestic violence.