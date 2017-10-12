Police ask for help finding suspects involved in throwing rocks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police ask for help finding suspects involved in throwing rocks at trolley cars

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Thursday asked for help finding the people involved in throwing large rocks at moving trolley cars at various locations from downtown San Diego through La Mesa.

The crime spate began in early June and since then 19 separate cases have been reported. Metropolitan Transit System officials said people hurled large rocks at trolleys along the Orange Line route, which cracked windshields and side windows, broke lights and dented the exterior of the trolley cars. The total damage in all of these cases is more than $40,000, officials said.

Most of the cases occurred at various locations in southeastern San Diego, including:

  • 68th Street and Akins Avenue in Encanto;
  • 43rd Street and K Street in the Mt. Hope area;
  • 47th Street Trolley Stop in the Lincoln Park area; and
  • Euclid Avenue Trolley Stop in the Chollas View area.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The suspects are wanted on potential felony charges. Information can be called in at (619) 527-3500 or to the anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.