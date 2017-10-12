Katy Perry Leaves Sweet Comment on Ex-Boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram for His Dad's 90th Birthday: Pic!

Prince may have been known for his brilliance in more ways than one, but Beyoncé is highlighting a lesser-known talent of the late legendary artist -- his comedic timing.
Sisterly love sometimes means throwing a little shade and being a little tricky in the Kardashian family.
Tara Reid definitely turned a few heads when she hit the red carpet on Thursday night. The Sharknado star appeared to be braless in a $50 Association see-through chainmail mini-dress by Australian designer Showpo that she paired with sky-high nude stilettos. The style was so see-through...
(Note: This interview was conducted on Sept. 7, 2017, prior to allegations that Nelly sexually assaulted a woman on his tour bus in Des Moines, Washington. He was arrested and released without charges filed. His lawyer tells ET that the allegations are "completely fabricated." Nelly has also...
Police in the U.K. are now investigating a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein, as a source tells ET Weinstein's team is still undecided about where he will go for treatment.
Six years after Friday Night Lights went off the air, Zach Gilford still fields questions about the beloved small-town football drama -- and he’s totally cool with it.