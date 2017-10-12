'Only the Brave': The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots

(NEWS 8) - Residents of California and the southwestern United States know all too well about the dangers of wildfires. We also know just how brave the men and women who fight them are.

The upcoming film "Only The Brave" tells the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a wildfire specialist crew within the Prescott Fire Department in Arizona that lost 19 of its 20 members fighting the Yarnell Fire in the summer of 2013.

Hotshot crews are interagency teams specifically trained to fight wildfires. They are tasked with fighting the most high-priority fires, usually in remote areas for extended periods of time, with little logistical support. They are considered elite-level firefighters with high-level wildfire training and strict physical fitness standards. One character in the movie describes them as "Seal Team 6" of firefighters.

News 8 entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie got a chance to sit down with a few members of the cast including Josh Brolin (Eric Marsh), Jennifer Connelly (Amanda Marsh), Miles Tiller (Brenden McDonough) and Jeff Bridges (Duane Steinbrink) and talk about their roles and their experiences meeting their character assignments in real life.

"Only The Brave" is set for release on October 20.