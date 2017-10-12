New Nordstrom opens at Westfield UTC - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Nordstrom opens at Westfield UTC

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - After two years of construction, the all new Nordstrom is now open at Westfield UTC.
     
On Thursday, employees welcome customers to their new store with open arms and created a tunnel for the first people through the doors to run through.
     
The brand new space isn't far from the old Nordstrom but is much bigger; making room for new brands which means more options for shoppers.
     
The new store is also home to Bazille restaurant, which includes a full bar. 
     
Nordstrom representatives say the goal is to make shopping a luxurious experience for everyone who walks through the doors. 

