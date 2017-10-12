New Nordstrom opens at Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - After two years of construction, the all new Nordstrom is now open at Westfield UTC.



On Thursday, employees welcome customers to their new store with open arms and created a tunnel for the first people through the doors to run through.



The brand new space isn't far from the old Nordstrom but is much bigger; making room for new brands which means more options for shoppers.



The new store is also home to Bazille restaurant, which includes a full bar.



Nordstrom representatives say the goal is to make shopping a luxurious experience for everyone who walks through the doors.