Chihuahua- mix Chico is a friendly fella

NAME: Chico

AGE: 11 years approximately

GENDER: Male

BREED: Chihuahua/Mix

ADOPTION FEE: $25

Chico is a happy, go-lucky, carefree, engaging, adaptive and cheerful Chihuahua-mix who is looking for a forever home. He is a friendly fella that enjoys getting treats and pets. He would do best in an adult home or one with older, respectful children that understand my body language. If you have another pup at home, Chico would love to meet them before we go home together!

Chico's adoption fee includes spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from TruPanion, and a license if residing in Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside, and Vista.

Chico is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.