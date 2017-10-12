Chihuahua- mix Chico is a friendly fella

Some men will be walking around with sore feet this weekend. Saturday marks the 10th annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to fight domestic violence.
Did you know that today is National Taco Day? In order to celebrate a local taco shop set up a pop-up. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is downtown to tell us where to find them.
The hyacinth macaw is the largest species in the parrot family. It's the rarest of the macaws and is found only in Brazil.
It's known as the largest Oktoberfest celebration west of the Mississippi. The 44th annual festival in La Mesa is free year after year and attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually, the three-day event features local and regional bands, traditional German dishes and plenty of German beer.
It's your last chance to catch the Addams Family. The musical runs through Sunday at the Star Theatre Company in Oceanside.