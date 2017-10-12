Missing woman found safe, reunited with family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing woman found safe, reunited with family

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 88-year-old San Diego woman missing since Wednesday evening was found safe and reunited with her family, the San Diego Police Department reports.

Police said Denise Dutcher's family last heard from her about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She called to say she was on her way home, but that she was lost. She never made it home, police said.

