Julia Roberts Supports Harvey Weinstein Accusers: We've Heard Th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Julia Roberts Supports Harvey Weinstein Accusers: We've Heard This Story 'Countless Times Before'

Updated: Oct 12, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.