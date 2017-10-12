Investigation underway after body found in steel drum in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A homicide investigation will continue Friday in the case of a body found stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay.

A man, who was cleaning his boat, called police at 12:22 p.m. Thursday when he saw a metal drum floating on the surface of the bay. The container appeared to have chains but was not chained to the ocean floor, and when authorities arrived, it was towed to the Chula Vista Marina off J Street and Marina Parkway.

Once there, police noticed an odd smell coming from the steel drum and soon discovered the human remains. Acting Captain Eric Thunberg of the Chula Vista Police Department said the age and gender of the person is unclear.

Thunberg said the case is being treated as a homicide.

"This is not normal," Thunberg said. "We have a body crammed inside a drum, that is not normal. Something went wrong."

Authorities had received a call about a floating drum in the bay about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. But when police responded to the area, they were unable to find it and they could not get back in touch with the people who reported the sighting. Thunberg believes it was the same drum where the body was found.

The medical examiner determined human remains inside the drum, but have not released information whether it's a man or a woman or age.

Police said they are holding off on searching missing persons cases.

"Certainly understand the need for closure for families and the hope; however, it's premature to even articulate who might in the barrel," said Capt. Eric Thunberg, Chula Vista Police Department.

Albert Molina's friend, 28-year-old Omar Medina, was last seen in Chula Vista September 30th.

"I just had to come out here and see if there was any information so we could be at peace. The family just wants closure and we are praying it's not him and Omar is okay."

Chopper8 footage of the barrel being removed from the scene.