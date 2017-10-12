Season 6: Passionate Cast and Crew keep "Arrow" on the mark

Watch "Arrow" Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The longest running superhero program on the CW network, "Arrow" premieres on Thursday at 9 p.m.
News 8's Eric Kahnert recently met up with the cast to find out what we can expect from season six.
Everything has changed. #Arrow returns TONIGHT at 9/8c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/zKBtQnvosx— Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 12, 2017
Stephen Amell - who plays Arrow - says the program's success comes from the dedicated group of actors and writers on the show.
"You're going to find some fantastical elements on other super hero shows, we try and keep ours grounded," said Amell.
"Everyone brings their A-game," added "Arrow" producer Marc Guggenheim. "The show looks like a movie every week, [with] incredibly high production value and amazing actors as you're seeing."
Heroes take matters into their own hands. #Arrow premieres on its new night and time, Thursday at 9/8c on The CW. pic.twitter.com/oRiDBVc7le— Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 10, 2017
The season premiere of "Supernatural" is Thursday night at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of "Arrow" at 9 p.m.
See the season six trailer for "Arrow" below.
To view on YouTube, click here.
