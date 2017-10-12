Girl Overdose: Dealer sentenced for selling fatal dose of ecstasy

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - An emotional day in court Thursday as a man who sold ecstasy to a young woman who later died learned his fate.

The victim's mother broke into tears while telling a judge about 18-year-old Erin Clark - whose bright future was cut short by a deadly dose.

It was July of 2015, when prosecutors said Erin and her boyfriend of three months checked into a Travelodge in El Cajon.

Each took one pill of ecstasy, but moments later, Erin began to have adverse effects. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The man who sold Erin's boyfriend the two pills, for $30 a piece, stood in court to learn his fate, after pleading guilty to the crime - while the victim's mom asked for jail time.

"I buried my daughter that day. I just wanted to die also that day. Do the right decision and put this drug dealer way - off the street." said Joan Clark.

Matthew Sievert, 22, was hoping for probation after his defense attorney argued Miss. Clark was an indirect victim.

Sievert broke down when the judge sentenced him to two years in local prison. His family called out to him as he was taken away.

"He's a good boy. No significant prior criminal record. I think he was a guy just hooking up a buddy," said David Demergian, defense attorney.

The deputy district attorney hopes the case serves as an example.

"People very often think of ecstasy as a party drug - a happy drug. Something that causes pleasure, well, in this case that caused a phenomenal amount of pain," said David Williams.