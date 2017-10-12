Girl Overdose: Dealer sentenced for selling fatal dose of ecstasy

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposed body stuffed inside a sealed metal barrel at the bottom of the San Diego Bay Thursday afternoon.
An emotional day in court Thursday as a man who sold ecstasy to a young woman who later died learned his fate.
A river hippopotamus born three weeks ago at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is a male, park officials said Thursday.
An Encinitas man who allegedly left the scene of a traffic crash that badly injured a mother of three last month near Moonlight Beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.
UC San Diego students and local veterans are standing up against the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle Obamacare.
Electoral politics encroached on the issue of homelessness and a related outbreak of hepatitis A on Thursday as a San Diego supervisor candidate called for more help from the county government.
The NFL is keeping an eye on the wildfires in Northern California and has been exploring options to move Sunday’s game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers if it becomes necessary.
The Sweetwater Union High School District was presented with an $8 million Department of Defense grant Thursday to implement a national math and science initiative at 10 high schools that have children of military personnel in their student bodies.
An 88-year-old San Diego woman missing since Wednesday evening was found safe and reunited with her family, the San Diego Police Department reports.
The U.S. Border Patrol is considering another type of surveillance balloon that can be quickly moved to spot illegal activity, part of an effort to see if more eyes in the sky translate to fewer illegal crossings.