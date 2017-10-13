Man hospitalized after being hit by car in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man hospitalized after being hit by car in La Jolla

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 59-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in La Jolla.

The victim was hit about 5:50 p.m. by a Chevrolet Spark driven by a 65- year-old man, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was walking east across La Jolla Shores Drive and was in a crosswalk when he was struck by the Chevrolet, which had been headed west on Downwind Way, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of "multiple serious injuries," according to Heims, who described the injuries as life threatening.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.