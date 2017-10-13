Push to get cell phone users to sign up on Alert San Diego System

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposed body stuffed inside a sealed metal barrel floating in the San Diego Bay Thursday afternoon.
The wildfires in Northern California are severely hampering communications and with more people ditching their landlines for cell phones, it’s especially important to make sure you are able to receive notifications in an emergency.
A 59-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in La Jolla.
If you are a parent who spends long hours shuttling your kids around to sporting events, you may have asked yourself at one point - what's in it for me?
One Valley Center business really knows how to make a big splash. On Thursday, Agape Ranch hosted a dog diving competition for pups from all over the country.
An emotional day in court Thursday as a man who sold ecstasy to a young woman who later died learned his fate.
A river hippopotamus born three weeks ago at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is a male, park officials said Thursday.
An Encinitas man who allegedly left the scene of a traffic crash that badly injured a mother of three last month near Moonlight Beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.
UC San Diego students and local veterans are standing up against the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle Obamacare.
Electoral politics encroached on the issue of homelessness and a related outbreak of hepatitis A on Thursday as a San Diego supervisor candidate called for more help from the county government.