Jane Fonda Feels 'Ashamed' For Not Speaking Out on Harvey Weinst - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jane Fonda Feels 'Ashamed' For Not Speaking Out on Harvey Weinstein, Emma Thompson Calls Him a 'Predator'

Updated: Oct 12, 2017 11:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.