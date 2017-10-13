Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, and More Support Rose McGowan in #WomenBoycottTwitter

Gabby and Lynette together again! Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman had a fun red carpet reunion on Thursday night at the Eva Longoria Foundation annual dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Two grey ladies! Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Thursday to share some birthday love for her Nonna and in the process also showed off her new grey locks.
Hollywood stars are going quiet to make a statement. After actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was temporarily locked late Wednesday, many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Anna Paquin, Gina Rodriguez, Amber Tamblyn, and more, are rallying around the Charmed star in a show of solid...
Jane Fonda says she'd heard about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct long before the scandal broke last week, and she's "ashamed" she never spoke out about it.
Jason Aldean took the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday night for his first concert performance since the horrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Though she apologized on Monday, NeNe Leakes is still facing consequences over a rape joke she made about a heckler during her stand-up set last weekend.
Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids on Thursday, stepping for the first time since the accusations surfaced claiming the actor groped multiple women in the past.