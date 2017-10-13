Katy Perry Is in Awe When Fan Proposes to Her Girlfriend During - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Katy Perry Is in Awe When Fan Proposes to Her Girlfriend During Concert: 'Say Yes!'

Updated: Oct 13, 2017 6:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.