Don't miss the Sea & Air Parade, Fleet Week's signature event

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The signature event of Fleet Week San Diego is scheduled Saturday- the Sea and Air Parade on San Diego Bay.



The event, which returned last year following an eight-year hiatus, will feature Navy and Coast Guard ships and aircraft beginning at noon. Vintage aircraft are also scheduled to fly in the event.



Organizers said the parade can be viewed from the Coronado Ferry Landing, Harbor Island and Shelter Island, and Broadway Pier -- the center of Fleet Week activities.



At the Broadway Pier, the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage and Coast Guard cutter Midgett will be available for tours through Sunday.



The organizers are presenting a more condensed version of the annual event. In prior years, events were spread out over several weeks.



"We have done a complete makeover of Fleet Week this year," said Bryan Smylie, the president of Fleet Week San Diego. "We have compressed the schedule, focused on our sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel and their families and are really engaging the San Diego community."



He said Fleet Week is a way for San Diego to express support for military personnel.