Don't miss the Sea & Air Parade, Fleet Week's signature event

San Diego MTS is boosting service of its trolley trains to and from SDCCU Stadium ahead of and following the Aztecs game against Boise State.
Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris are set to visit the fire zones as massive wildfires continue to burn in California wine country.
Temperatures will rise and humidity levels will plummet beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend across San Diego County.
Rising winds fanned the California wildfires again Saturday, forcing hundreds more people to flee from their homes in the state's fabled wine country and testing the efforts of crews who have spent days trying to corral the flames behind firebreaks.
The San Diego Gulls will try to get a split of their two-game series with the Texas Stars Saturday night at Valley View Casino Center after losing their season opener 3-1 before a sellout crowd.
The signature event of Fleet Week San Diego is scheduled Saturday- the Sea and Air Parade on San Diego Bay.
Escondido native Austin Ortega scored the San Diego Gulls lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Stars in their home opener Friday night before a sellout crowd at Valley View Casino Center.
A man with a history of domestic violence against his wife pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge for allegedly beating her to death with a commemorative baseball bat as she delivered food to him at his City Heights apartment.
The American Cancer Society’s soiree at the US Grant Friday night opened with an unforgettable performance that showed what money raised can do to prevent cancer.
The Junior League of San Diego in Bankers Hill is one of several local organizations collecting much-needed donations for the fire victims in northern California.