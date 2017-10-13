Fleet Week public activities on tap Friday & Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Public events for Fleet Week San Diego are to begin Friday with a variety of activities through the weekend at Broadway Pier.



Attendees can tour ships, view displays of high-tech military equipment and enjoy live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A country music concert with Tim Hurley is scheduled for 6 p.m.



The Sea and Air Parade is set for Saturday at noon on San Diego Bay.



The organizers are presenting a more condensed version of the annual event. In prior years, events were spread out over several weeks.



"We have done a complete makeover of Fleet Week this year," said Bryan Smylie, the president of Fleet Week San Diego. "We have compressed the schedule, focused on our sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel and their families and are really engaging the San Diego community."



Organizers said Fleet Week is a way for San Diego to express support for military personnel.