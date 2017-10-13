Mayor Faulconer to launch new program to let firefighters give Hep A vaccines

A homicide investigation will continue Friday in the case of a body found stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay.
Public events for Fleet Week San Diego are to begin Friday with a variety of activities through the weekend at Broadway Pier.
Police in Chula Vista took one person into custody and put two campuses on lockdown following reports of shots fired near a store in the community.
As part of an ongoing regional effort to stop the hepatitis A outbreak by immunizing at-risk individuals, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy and American Medical Response will launch a new program to empower firefighters and paramedics to administer vaccinations.
The wildfires in Northern California are severely hampering communications and with more people ditching their landlines for cell phones, it’s especially important to make sure you are able to receive notifications in an emergency.
Temperatures will rise and humidity levels will plummet beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend across San Diego County.
The 9,217-acre Canyon Fire 2 in the Anaheim Hills was 65 percent contained Friday, but fire commanders say full containment, which had been expected Saturday, is now anticipated Tuesday.
A 59-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in La Jolla.
If you are a parent who spends long hours shuttling your kids around to sporting events, you may have asked yourself at one point - what's in it for me?