Mayor Faulconer to launch new program to let firefighters give Hep A vaccines

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As part of an ongoing regional effort to stop the hepatitis A outbreak by immunizing at-risk individuals, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy and American Medical Response will launch a new program to empower firefighters and paramedics to administer vaccinations.



In partnership with the City’s ambulance provider American Medical Response, the new program pairs firefighters with registered nurses to conduct vaccinations in hotspots across the city. The program is set to launch next week.

On Tuesday, county health officials reported the 18th death in the San Diego region's hepatitis A outbreak, among 490 total cases.

The county Health and Human Services Agency traced the outbreak to last November, with just under two-thirds of the victims being either homeless and/or drug users. Details on the latest fatality were not provided.

The county and city of San Diego have taken several steps to address the outbreak, including a stepped-up immunization campaign that has resulted in more than 68,000 people being vaccinated, spraying a sanitizing formula on streets and sidewalks, and placing portable hand-washing stations and restrooms in areas where the homeless congregate.

Both jurisdictions have proclaimed a local health emergency.

On Monday, the city of San Diego opened a 136-space tent camp in Golden Hill to provide a safe area for the homeless. The camp is in the parking lot of a city operations yard.

Critics contend that a shortage of shelter space for the homeless exacerbated the hepatitis A outbreak.

