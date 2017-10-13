Don't miss Chris Porter at the La Jolla Comedy Store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Don't miss Chris Porter at the La Jolla Comedy Store

(NEWS 8) - You might recognize him from Last Comic Standing or his specials on Comedy Central. Comedian Chris Porter is in San Diego this weekend telling jokes at the La Jolla Comedy Store.

Porter joined the Morning Extra set Friday morning to talk to News 8's Heather Myers about his material, inspiration, and new look. She even gave him a shot at reading the teleprompter.

Porter is performing Friday and Saturday at the La Jolla Comedy Store from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Get more info here.

