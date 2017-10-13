TEDx San Diego to shine spotlight on local difference makers

Crews from multiple agencies are at the scene of a large gas line rupture near Van Dyke Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard.
Police in Chula Vista took one person into custody and put two campuses on lockdown following reports of shots fired near a store in the community.
With critical fire weather incoming, Cal Fire is taking extra steps to make sure it has the resources and manpower available to respond to fires over the weekend.
There are some simple steps that you can take to make sure you and your furry friends are prepared if a disaster were to strike.
In the latest step to combat the spread of hepatitis A in San Diego, a plan was announced Friday to allow firefighters and paramedics to administer vaccinations against the disease.
A homicide investigation will continue Friday in the case of a body found stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay.
Public events for Fleet Week San Diego are to begin Friday with a variety of activities through the weekend at Broadway Pier.