TEDx San Diego to shine spotlight on local difference makers

(NEWS 8) - Prepare to be inspired by local movers and shakers at the 8th annual TEDx San Diego.

The event features 12 different speakers and three performers inside Symphony Hall, and local startups and early-stage companies will be featured at Innovation Alley as they shut down B Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

"We bring in thought leaders and subject matter experts to talk about very important topics," said event organizer Mark Lovett. Speakers include an expert on the refugee crisis who's been on the ground in Syria, Congo and Sudan, and a Muslim woman who will be speaking on the power of women as global peacemakers.

A few companies you can find at Innovation Alley are Skylift Global, a heavy-lifting drone company using drone machines to help keep high-risk workers safe on the job, Urban Translations, a company that provides translation interfaces in hotel rooms so that foreign guests can order in-room services in their native languages, and ViaCyte, a company that has developed a cell replacement device for Type 1 Diabetes patients.

The event starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Copley Symphony Hall downtown. More information can be found here.