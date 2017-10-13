Shooting in Chula Vista prompts brief lockdown at 2 nearby campuses

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Police in Chula Vista took one person into custody and put two campuses on lockdown following reports of shots fired near a store in the community.

The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 8:30 a.m. near a Walgreens Pharmacy at 1430 Eastlake Parkway. CVPD said that a man tried to steal alcohol from the Walgreens and when employees prevented him from doing so, he left the building, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot back toward the store and left. Police found the suspect a short distance away in possession of a handgun and took him into custody without incident.

Eastlake High School and Olympic View Elementary School to the north were both put on lockdown out of precaution. Police said the lockdown lasted 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.