Last Home of 'Peanuts' Creator Charles Schulz Among Thousands Destroyed by Wildfires

The final home of the creator of the iconic Peanuts comics is among the thousands destroyed by the raging wildfires in California's wine country.
A crocodile has been fingered as the culprit behind the grim demise of Anne Cameron, a dementia patient who wandered away from her Australia nursing home this week.
Police are hunting an Ohio man after four people were found shot to death, including a 7-year-old boy, inside a mobile home, authorities said.
A Los Angeles County policeman went far beyond the call of duty while responding to a report of an elderly man having a fit inside a bank.
Lisa Guerrero is all too familiar with bad behavior as Inside Edition's chief investigative correspondent, but 20 years ago, she says she had an experience similar to what many women say they have faced with Harvey Weinstein over the years.
As more women have come forward to reveal encounters with Harvey Weinstein, actress Kate Beckinsale has accused the movie mogul of sexual harassment in an incident that occurred when she was only 17.
Deputies in Ohio were perplexed during a recent traffic stop when they discovered a man in the car was dressed as an officer of the law.