Friday the 13th Frights: Scream Zone, Haunted Hotel, Haunted Trail

(NEWS 8) - Not only is it Friday the 13th, it's Friday the 13th two and a half weeks before Halloween.

Just thinking about it can give you an eerie feeling like a zombie or machete-wielding madman is following you in the dark. San Diego is pulling out all the stops this Halloween for spook and thrill seekers on this special day.

San Diego's King of Scream Robert Bruce, and a couple of scary characters, joined News 8's Dan Cohen and Heather Myers to talk about the Haunted Hotel and Haunted Trail at Balboa Park and the Scream Zone, a few Halloween attractions that Bruce owns.

The Haunted Hotel, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is San Diego's longest-running haunted house. It was named one of the top 13 haunted houses in America by Haunt World Magazine and has been featured in Halloween specials on the Travel Channel. Visitors can take a ride down the Hellavator, try their luck walking down a Zombie-infested alley or try and survive Hillbilly's Swamp. They can also take a ride on the Clown Subway, which was named the Best Haunted Room in America.

A Haunted Hotel makeup artist also joined the set to demonstrate how his art can bring a character to life, or death depending on how you look at it.

The Haunted Trail at Balboa Park isn't your ordinary stroll through the park. The trail begins with a 3,500-square-foot maze followed by a trip with IT which will lead you to Annabelle and the Nun in a possessed farmhouse. They'll also have run-ins with Krampus and his snowmen and Upside Down World, as well as the Stranger Things Hosue. The trail is open from September 29 to October 31.

The Scream Zone features four different haunt zones at the Del Mar Fairgrounds; the House of Horror, KarnEvil, and the Haunted Hayride. Guests can also put their fear to good use and participate in The Running Dead, a 30,000-square-foot obstacle course.