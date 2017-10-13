Malin Akerman Is Engaged to Jack Donnelly -- See Her Sweet Announcement!

On the TNT series Good Behavior, which returns with season two on Oct. 15, Michelle Dockery -- best known for playing the coolly aristocratic Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey -- returns as Letty Raines, an American con artist sprung from prison with the intent of applying her relatively li...
Think of it as a Choose Your Own Adventure, but your only options are dying in a slasher or at the hands of a Satanic cult. All Hallows' Eve means ghouls and goblins, vampires and probably more Stranger Things kids this year, right? It’s also prime time for regulation hotties to try to ...
The world was first introduced to Ivana Baquero when she was just 11 years old, as the star of Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy fable, Pan’s Labyrinth. But now, the 23-year-old is all grown up, travelling the world and starring in Spike TV’s fantasy adventure series, The Shannara Ch...
Set in Japan’s capital, Tokyo Project tells the story of a mysterious romance between two strangers (played by Elisabeth Moss and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they explore the hidden treasures of the city. Written and directed by longtime Girls collaborator Richard Shepard, who helmed several of...