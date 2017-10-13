Are your pets prepared for an emergency?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There are some simple steps that you can take to make sure you and your furry friends are prepared if a disaster were to strike.



The County Office of Emergency Services and Department of Animal Services recommend that you prepare and practice a disaster plan with all of your family members and assemble emergency supplies ahead of time.

If you had to evacuate, do you know what you would take with you? Build your emergency kit today & be prepared: https://t.co/q5E8zeUMNG pic.twitter.com/ii1pBFyW9N — ReadySanDiego (@ReadySanDiego) October 12, 2017



Having an ID on your animals may help reunite you in the event that you are separated, so make sure your pet is wearing a collar with identification and an emergency contact.



Household pet necessities include a supply of food and water, a crate or carrier, leash, medicines, copy of current veterinary records, and several recent photographs of your pet. See the full list of items that should be in each of your pets' emergency kits.



Another safeguard is microchipping in case your pet loses its collar. Microchipping is available at all three of Animal Services' shelters on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. for $10.



Animal Services also recommends that you register your pet with Finding Rover at findingrover.com. This tool uses facial recognition to help reunite lost pets with their owners.



In addition, Animal Services has emergency preparedness recommendations for livestock owners.