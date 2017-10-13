Betty White, 95, Honored for 60 Years in Television: 'Thank You - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Betty White, 95, Honored for 60 Years in Television: 'Thank You for Spoiling Me Rotten'

Updated: Oct 13, 2017 1:11 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.