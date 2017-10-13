National City PD investigating body discovered in Temecula - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

National City PD investigating body discovered in Temecula

TEMECULA (NEWS 8) - The National City Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body Thursday in a remote wooded area off Pala Road in Temecula.

Investigators are following leads related to a missing person investigation, according to NCPD. The identity of the body is being withheld pending an autopsy by the County Medical Examiner's Office.

Last week, NCPD was asking for the public's help in its search for 30-year-old Alexandria Nicole Smith who was last seen at her College Area home on Monday, October 2. Police said Smith's cell phone was found in a dumpster in Vista on Wednesday, October 4.

