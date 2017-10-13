California declares emergency to fight hepatitis A outbreak

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.
For the 5th year, Belmont Park transforms into 'Boomont' Park. The spooky fun takes over the park each weekend during the month of October as we work our way toward Halloween.
A judge Friday denied a defense motion to dismiss felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an often-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.
Crews from multiple agencies are at the scene of a large gas line rupture near Van Dyke Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard.
The National City Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body Thursday in a wooded area off Pala Road in Temecula.
Police in Chula Vista took one person into custody and put two campuses on lockdown following reports of shots fired near a store in the community.
With critical fire weather incoming, Cal Fire is taking extra steps to make sure it has the resources and manpower available to respond to fires over the weekend.
There are some simple steps that you can take to make sure you and your furry friends are prepared if a disaster were to strike.
In the latest step to combat the spread of hepatitis A in San Diego, a plan was announced Friday to allow firefighters and paramedics to administer vaccinations against the disease.