KFMB STATIONS: Traffic Coordinator

We are searching for a traffic coordinator for our radio stations, 100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB-AM 760, in San Diego, CA; however, position may also cross-train to handle TV traffic responsibilities for our television properties (CBS 8 and The CW San Diego).

Primary responsibilities will be to handle commercial inventory and proofing of logs but position will also be required to learn continuity for cross-training purposes.

Position requires a high level of attention to detail, accuracy and speed. Candidates must be extremely detail-oriented, have excellent data entry and communication skills and be capable of working with fluctuating workloads and deadlines. Previous traffic experience (1-2 years) is required. Previous use of Wide-Orbit traffic system is a HUGE plus.