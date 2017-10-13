KFMB STATIONS: Traffic Coordinator - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Traffic Coordinator

We are searching for a traffic coordinator for our radio stations, 100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB-AM 760, in San Diego, CA; however, position may also cross-train to handle TV traffic responsibilities for our television properties (CBS 8 and The CW San Diego).

Primary responsibilities will be to handle commercial inventory and proofing of logs but position will also be required to learn continuity for cross-training purposes.

Position requires a high level of attention to detail, accuracy and speed. Candidates must be extremely detail-oriented, have excellent data entry and communication skills and be capable of working with fluctuating workloads and deadlines. Previous traffic experience (1-2 years) is required. Previous use of Wide-Orbit traffic system is a HUGE plus. 

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.