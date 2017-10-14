California Wildfires: San Diego man leading local effort to collect fire donations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Junior League of San Diego in Bankers Hill is one of several local organizations collecting much-needed donations for the fire victims in northern California.

But it’s not just organizations stepping up.

One San Diego resident with a special connection to the Bay Area and to the plight of the fire victims is doing his part to help out.

Rancho Penasquitos resident Kevin Corrigan is originally from Santa Rosa, where out of control wildfires continue to decimate his hometown along with other parts of northern California – displacing thousands of residents.

“It’s home – where I grew up. I immediately knew how they felt, what was going on and what they needed,” he said.

When Corrigan was living with his parents 15 years ago, his family’s home was largely destroyed by fire.

In response, he decided to launch his own one-person donations drive to help those in northern California who currently have no place to call home.

Using social media to get the word out, he organized an online campaign to solicit donations which he’s been gathering in his garage over the past several days.

From clothes to books to toiletries to baby supplies to pet food.

“I never thought I would get this many donations this quickly,” he said.

Penske Rentals of San Diego has even offered him a truck rental at a discounted rate which he will use to deliver the donations in person later this weekend.

Other local residents and organizations throughout San Diego are also pitching in.

The Junior League of San Diego, for instance, has also collected donations.

Kevin Corrigan will travel in his truck rental on Sunday to deliver mounds of donations he has gathered.

Also, the Junior League will continue to receive donations though much of next week. Two of its board members will then drive what they have collected up to Northern California next Friday.

If you would like to help Corrigan by donating or helping with the costs of his trip, contact him is on his Facebook page.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.