Husband accused in wife's murder pleads not guilty

Escondido native Austin Ortega scored the San Diego Gulls lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Stars in their home opener Friday night before a sellout crowd at Valley View Casino Center.
A man with a history of domestic violence against his wife pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge for allegedly beating her to death with a commemorative baseball bat as she delivered food to him at his City Heights apartment.
The American Cancer Society’s soiree at the US Grant Friday night opened with an unforgettable performance that showed what money raised can do to prevent cancer.
The Junior League of San Diego in Bankers Hill is one of several local organizations collecting much-needed donations for the fire victims in northern California.
The 9,217-acre Canyon Fire 2 in the Anaheim Hills was 70 percent contained Friday night, but fire commanders say full containment, which had been expected Saturday, is now anticipated Tuesday.
California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.
The National City Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body Thursday in a wooded area off Pala Road in Temecula.
Municipal, state and federal officials announced various steps Friday to try to corral a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego and other areas.
Police activity at a trolley stop downtown, near Petco Park, has shut down the trolley service to that location Friday afternoon, Metropolitan Transit System officials said.