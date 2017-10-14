8-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy Dresses Up In Extravagant 'Wheel of Fortune' Costume For Halloween

Two Illinois parents who dress up their 8-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy, each year for Halloween, went above and beyond this year in honor of one of their favorite shows.
A woman died in her husband’s arms as the couple clung to one another inside of a swimming pool overnight during the deadliest week of wildfires in California's history.
Days after Hollywood was rocked by lurid allegations against Harvey Weinstein, a former Playboy model and actress says Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone sexually assaulted her.
Video footage from a drone shows a neighborhood devastated by the wildfires in Northern California, but it also spotted a lone mailman who was still doing his job despite the disaster.
A 32-year-old teacher in the Virgin Islands has been missing in the days since Hurricane Maria hit — and is now the subject of a desperate search.
A California couple in a wildfire-ravaged region escaped certain death as they jumped into pool, where they remained for six hours Monday while flames raged around them
Betty White got a standing ovation as she was honored by the Paley Center in Los Angeles for her decades in television Thursday night.
The final home of the creator of the iconic Peanuts comics is among the thousands destroyed by the raging wildfires in California's wine country.
A crocodile has been fingered as the culprit behind the grim demise of Anne Cameron, a dementia patient who wandered away from her Australia nursing home this week.
Police are hunting an Ohio man after four people were found shot to death, including a 7-year-old boy, inside a mobile home, authorities said.