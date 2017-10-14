MTS boosting trolley service to SDCCU Stadium for Aztecs Footbal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MTS boosting trolley service to SDCCU Stadium for Aztecs Football

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego MTS is boosting service of its trolley trains to and from SDCCU Stadium ahead of and following the Aztecs game against Boise State.

Trains will depart most Green Line stations every 15 minutes throughout the day and extra pre and postgame trains will be added. Increases service between SDSU and the stadium starts at 4:15 p.m. and service between the stadium and the Old Town Transit Center will ramp up at 5:15 p.m.

MTS said the best free park 7 ride stations are as follows:

  • Hazard Center Station: 1,500 free parking spots (Green Line, Lower Level only; 6 minutes to stadium)
  • Grossmont Transit Center: 404 free parking spots (Green/Orange Lines, 17 minutes to stadium)
  • Old Town Transit Center: 412 free parking spots (Green Line, 14 minutes to stadium)
  • Amaya Drive Station: 236 free parking spots (Green/Orange Line 19 minutes to stadium)

