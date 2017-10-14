Cal Fire making progress on fire off State Route 79

(NEWS 8) - Cal Fire is responding to a wildland fire near State Route 79 and Green Valley Road.

The blaze, dubbed the Green Fire, has grown from 5 acres to somewhere in between 6 and 10 acres, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters have reached 40 percent containment and have stopped its forward spread.

No structures are threatened, the agency said.

Check back for more information.

#GreenFire IC reports fire at 6-10 acres, 40 % contained, forward ROS stopped. No structure threat. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 14, 2017

#GreenFire IC reports fire holding at approximately 5 acres, slow ROS in heavy fuels. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 14, 2017