Cal Fire making progress on fire off State Route 79 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cal Fire making progress on fire off State Route 79

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - Cal Fire is responding to a wildland fire near State Route 79 and Green Valley Road.

The blaze, dubbed the Green Fire, has grown from 5 acres to somewhere in between 6 and 10 acres, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters have reached 40 percent containment and have stopped its forward spread.

No structures are threatened, the agency said.

Check back for more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.