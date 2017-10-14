Firefighters contain Green Fire off State Route 79

DESCANSO (CNS) - A small brush fire near a campground in the San Diego County mountains was contained Sunday.



The blaze, first reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, was 100 percent contained at eight acres as of about 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The fire was located near the Green Valley Area Campground, off state Route 79 about 45 miles east of San Diego.



Five engines were involved in battling the fire today -- down "significantly" from Saturday, Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser said. Forecasted winds Saturday night had initially sparked concern that the fire could spread.

#GreenFire IC reports that the Green Fire is now 100% Contained at 8 Acres.

*******FINAL******* — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2017

#GreenFire update: Crews made good progress throughout the night. Fire at 8 acres, 75% Contained. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 15, 2017

#GreenFire update: Firefighters making good progress from the air and ground. Holding at 6-10 acres. Crews to remain throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/4oIOG3t0cz — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 14, 2017

#GreenFire IC reports fire at 6-10 acres, 40 % contained, forward ROS stopped. No structure threat. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 14, 2017