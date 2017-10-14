Firefighters contain Green Fire off State Route 79 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters contain Green Fire off State Route 79

DESCANSO (CNS) - A small brush fire near a campground in the San Diego County mountains was contained Sunday.

The blaze, first reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, was 100 percent contained at eight acres as of about 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The fire was located near the Green Valley Area Campground, off state Route 79 about 45 miles east of San Diego.

Five engines were involved in battling the fire today -- down "significantly" from Saturday, Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser said. Forecasted winds Saturday night had initially sparked concern that the fire could spread.

